Forecast Discussion 11/24/2019 PM: Quiet and warm start to the week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

A pretty nice end to the weekend, after those clouds decreased this afternoon! Skies will start off mainly clear this evening and into the early overnight hours. By late tonight we will begin to see clouds increase. Winds will be a bit breezy and the majority of us will see our temperatures fall into the lower thirties!

High pressure that builds in will provide us with a quiet start to the week! Although temperatures will start off in the lower thirties Monday morning, they will rebound nicely into the upper forties by the afternoon, thanks to a light southerly breeze. Cloud cover will also decrease, so by the afternoon hours we will be able to enjoy some partial sunshine. Tuesday we will begin the day with partial sunshine before clouds increase during the afternoon.

Our next weather maker looks to work into our region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs making it into the mid-fifties. This next storm system looks to move to the north of us keeping us on the warmer side. We will see some light rain throughout Wednesday, with light snow showers possible during the overnight hours. Keep this in mind if you have any holiday travel plans for this day.

Thanksgiving looks to be on the colder side, but luckily after a few lingering showers taper off we will begin to dry out. Dry weather will last into the beginning portions of the upcoming weekend. The chance of showers looks to make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average.

MONDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, TURNING PARTLY SUNNY FOR THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 49

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, LIGHT EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN. GUSTY WINDS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWER, WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. BREAKS OF SUN IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

