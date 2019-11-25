Forecast Discussion 11/25/19 AM: Quiet start to the work week with a warming temperature trend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! We are starting off your workweek on a quiet note as high pressure builds in which will help to keep us dry. Some sunshine will develop today with clouds at times as well, high temperatures will warm a bit above average, close to 50 degrees all thanks to winds switching out of the south. Clouds remain in the morning, with afternoon sunshine. Tonight we stay dry with partly cloudy skies, and lows falling into the mid 30s. Tuesday looking very similar forecast wise, partly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 50s with dry conditions. This is all ahead of our next weather maker moving in mid week.

Wednesday looks to be a warm but rainy and windy day as our next storm system rolls in. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s before cooler air starts to usher in. Showers look likely through the afternoon and into very early on Thursday. Temperatures behind this system will fall into the 30s for highs on your Thanksgiving. If you are traveling on Wednesday, be cautious of the rain and wind chance. Thanksgiving forecast looking okay right now but on the colder side. A few showers linger in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

Dry weather returns Friday and into Saturday with temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 30s along with partly sunny skies. Our next weather maker looks to arrive Sunday and into Monday of next week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, DRY.

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY AND WINDY.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: AM SHOWERS LINGER, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: SOME SUNSHINE & MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

