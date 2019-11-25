Forecast Discussion 11/25/19 PM: Quiet start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Ridge of high pressure building into the region Monday night leads to decreasing cloud cover. Staying dry through the overnight and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Staying quiet weather-wise Tuesday. Mix of sun and clouds continue for Tuesday, with most of the cloud cover sticking to our north. Southwest winds continue to usher in warmer temperatures with highs into the mid to upper 50s, above average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds late Tuesday night as our next weather-maker approaches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Chance for showers returns along with cloudy skies. Best chances for rainfall in the late day as a cold front moves through the region. Main concern Wednesday turns to strong winds. Winds out of the south 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph through the afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, southerly winds help temperatures reach into the 50s for highs. Behind the cold front, strong northwest winds help to usher in colder temperatures. Lows Wednesday night into the mid to upper 30s. Slick spots possible overnight with temperatures getting close to freezing.

Strong winds continue to be the main concern on Thanksgiving. Sustained winds Thursday of 20 to 30 mph possible, especially in higher elevations, and wind gusts close to 40 mph. Winds out of the northwest keeping a chance for lake-enhanced showers. Temperatures dropping from near 40 degrees in the morning into the 20s for overnight. Winds die down into the overnight, coming along with decreasing cloud cover. Dry and seasonable end to the workweek with highs Friday near 40 degrees. Watching our next weather-maker for the weekend. Chance for a wintry mix returns Saturday night into Sunday.

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

