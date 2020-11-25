Forecast Discussion 11/25/20 AM: Showers arrive this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25th: 28°

WEDNEDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Some locations saw a light shower overnight thanks to a warm front that moved through the region. We will all remain dry but mostly cloudy for the first half of the day. A southerly breeze sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20+ mph possible, will help bump temperatures up near 50 degrees. Light showers are forecasted to arrive by mid to late afternoon. A better chance for widespread rain showers will come overnight as a low-pressure system moves into the region. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times tonight and lows will be in the low 40s.

Scattered shower chances on Thanksgiving will be thanks to a cold front passage. Although it will not be a washout for Thanksgiving still have that umbrella and rain jacket handy. Rainfall on average across the Twin Tiers will be between 0.25-0.50″, isolated higher amounts are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will begin to taper off Thursday night and Friday morning. Although a stray shower is possible early Friday, we look to turn mainly dry. High pressure will build in on Friday which will provide us with pleasant weather to end the week. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and highs will in the low to mid-50s.

Thanks to the above-mentioned high-pressure system we will stay mainly dry for the upcoming weekend. We will see slightly more cloud cover Saturday than Sunday but both days look to remain mostly dry. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our attention turns to a storm system that will move into the region early next week. At this vantage point, there is still much uncertainty when it comes to precipitation type. At this point, it looks like we will see rain showers on Monday. This is something we will continue to monitor because if the track of this system shifts east we will see the potential for snow. Compared to if it were to shift west then we’d be on the warm side of the system leading to light rainfall.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

LOW: 41

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

