Forecast Discussion 11/25/2020 PM: Rain likely tonight heading into Thanksgiving, scattered showers tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 28°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Cool and rainy Wednesday as we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday. Highs reached into the upper 40s for a short time, which is a little above average before climbing back down into the mid-40s. Showers are likely tonight as a low-pressure system is pushing into the area, currently sat over Central Illinois. Lows tonight won’t go far, low-40s expected with clouds skies overnight as well.

Your Thanksgiving Day is looking mainly cloudy and there are scattered shower chances, mainly in the morning and the afternoon, leaving the midday relatively free from anything interesting. Highs tomorrow will be well above average, highs in the upper 50s. Lows tomorrow night should drop to the low-40s, similar to tonight, with mostly cloudy skies.

Similar day expected for Friday with highs in the mid and upper 50s possible. There is a slight chance for showers on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night should drop to the upper 30s.

We go into the weekend with above average temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, we should stay dry for the most part. The next weather maker is on the way to disrupt the beginning of the next week.

THANKSGIVING DAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: SUNNY. ABOVE AVERAGE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

