Forecast Discussion 11/26/19 AM: Sunshine and warm temperatures today before showers arrive mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26TH: 27°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Another quiet day today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast. Most of the cloud cover stays off towards our north, and areas of the southern tier. Winds continue out of the southwest helping to usher in warmer air for the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 50s, close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds increase late this afternoon and into tonight becoming mostly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s in most locations. Our next weather maker then begins to move into the region and will impact us on Wednesday.

Low pressure begins to move over the Great Lakes on Wednesday bringing the chance for showers with cloudy skies through the day. The best chance for any rainfall looks to be in the afternoon as a cold front beings to push through the region. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the mid 50s once again, but breezy winds will arrive into the afternoon out of the south 15-25 mph and gusts of over 30 mph possible. Behind the cold front temperatures fall quickly as winds switch out of the northwest. Lows Wednesday night fall into the mid to upper 30s. A few slick spots are possible waking up early Thursday as temperatures fall close to freezing in some areas.

Strong winds and a few showers linger early on your Thanksgiving with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. The risk for some lake enhanced showers does exist through the day as winds remain out of the northwest. Temperatures top off near 40 degrees but fall through the evening and back into the 20s overnight Thursday. Cooler air then remains into the end of the work week but quieter weather arrives into Friday. Some sunshine returns and lingers into Saturday before our next weather maker rolls in Sunday bringing a rain and snow chance to the Twin Tiers.

TUESDAY: MIX SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

