Forecast Discussion 11/26/20 AM: Warmer than average Thanksgiving with scattered showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 27°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

A line of steady rain moved through the Twin Tiers early this morning. Behind this mainline, we will only see scattered showers for the remainder of the day and it won’t be a washout. If you are heading out for Thanksgiving, still have that umbrella handy if showers were to develop in your locations. We will certainly see warmer than average temperatures today, some locations will be 10-15 degrees warmer. Highs will rise into the upper 50s, some locations will flirt with 60s degrees. A weak disturbance moving through the region overnight into early Friday will lead to a stray shower. Lows will be in the low 40s.

A high-pressure system will begin to slowly build into the region for Friday and the weekend. Thanks to some leftover low-level moisture we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for Black Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Another weak disturbance will move through the region Friday night into Saturday morning leading to a stray shower chance. Although we will start Saturday off will an abundance of clouds, they will gradually clear by the afternoon. This will lead to a pleasant and seasonable end to the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Certainly seeing a shift in our weather pattern as we head into early next week. An approaching low-pressure system will bring the return of unsettled weather to the Twin Tiers. At this vantage point, we still look to stay on the warm side of this weather system which will lead to a soaking rain event. If this forecast track continues, this soaking rain will be very beneficial to the area as we are still experiencing drought conditions. This being said, any shift in the track of this system will result in the potential for a rain/snow mix. We will continue to monitor this system closely this weekend.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG, ISOLATED SHOWER

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

