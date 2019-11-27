Forecast Discussion 11/27/19 PM: Wind Advisory in effect until Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING, WHICH INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Chance for showers returns along with cloudy skies. Best chances for rainfall in the late day as a cold front moves through the region with isolated rumbles of thunder also possible. Rainfall for the day staying under 0.25″. Main concern Wednesday turns to strong winds. Winds the strongest through the overnight when wind advisories are in effect. Winds out of the west/northwest 15-25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible through the overnight. Lingering showers through the overnight with dropping temperatures. Lows Wednesday night into the mid to upper 30s. Slick spots possible overnight with temperatures getting close to freezing.

Strong winds continue to be the main concern on Thanksgiving. Sustained winds through the first half of Thursday of 15 to 25 mph possible, especially in higher elevations, and wind gusts close to 40 mph possible. Winds out of the northwest keeping a chance for lake-enhanced showers. Temperatures dropping from near 40 degrees in the morning, into the 30s for the afternoon, then into the 20s by the overnight. Lingering rainfall may mix with some light snow into the afternoon, but accumulation staying light. Winds die down into the overnight, coming along with drying conditions. Dry and seasonable end to the workweek with highs Friday near 40 degrees. Watching our next weather-maker for the weekend. Chance for a wintry mix returns Saturday night into Sunday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

LOW: 25

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

