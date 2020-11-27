Forecast Discussion 11/27/20 AM: Cloudy skies to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 27°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

A drier start to our Friday than our Thanksgiving. Radar is clear, just cloudy skies around for the entire region. Clouds stick with us all day long with limited to no sunshine at all. Temperatures in the upper 40s to start not rising much throughout the day at all. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak disturbance Saturday brings the chance for a stray shower through the first half of the day. Then, a ridge of high pressure will allow for late day decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Dry Saturday night and lows near 30 degrees. Staying dry with more sunshine for Sunday as high pressure will be in control of the region. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday night and lows in the low to mid 30s. Low pressure moving up from our south impacts the region for early next week. Rain becomes likely Monday. A gusty south wind ushering in the warmth along with moisture. Highs Monday into the low to mid 50s,above average for this time of the year. Steady rain tapers to showers for the evening and overnight. Lows Monday night near 40 degrees. Cooler air works into the region Tuesday on the backside of the low pressure system. Chance for showers continues Tuesday with the potential for a rain and snow mix. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers lingers through midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

