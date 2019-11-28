Forecast Discussion 11/28/19 AM: Showers linger with breezy conditions for your Thanksgiving

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 27°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1PM THURSDAY FOR TIOGA (Pa.) & BRADFORD COUNTIES…

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Strong winds continue today after a cold front pushed through the Twin Tiers last night. Sustained winds will remain around 15-25 mph in higher elevations with gusts close to 40 mph possible. Winds are out of the northwest drawing in cooler air, highs today stay close to 40 degrees. These winds also help to produce some lake enhances cloud cover and showers. With temperatures falling, rain showers could transition over into some snow showers, but no accumulation is expected. Tonight temperatures fall back into the 20s meaning any untreated surfaces may be slick, so take some precautions when heading home from any Thanksgiving day plans. Clouds being to decrease tonight as we dry out into Friday.

Friday sunshine returns but cooler temperatures remain. Highs in the upper 30s with dry conditions. Saturday clouds slowly start to increase into the afternoon but we stay mainly dry as our next storm system rolls into the region to end the weekend. Sunday looking messy with a wintry mix beginning in the morning hours transitioning over into rainfall before turning back to some snowfall into the overnight. This is something we will have to monitor as we get closer. Temperatures look to remain in the upper 30s into next week. Snow showers are also possible Monday.

Mid next week looks to have some dry time with sunshine on Tuesday before we track snow shower chances into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE & BREEZY.

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

