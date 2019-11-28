Forecast Discussion 11/28/19 PM: Dry end to the week, then a wintry mix returns for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28TH: 27°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Decreasing winds into Thursday evening, but direction of the winds still in favor of lake-effect showers. Showers staying light, though. Winds also in favor of dropping temperatures, lows in the low to mid 20s.

Northerly winds Friday keeping stubborn clouds overhead, but with dry weather. Seeing late day breaks in clouds and highs reaching close to 40 degrees. Mostly to partly cloudy overnight and staying dry. Lows Friday night near 20 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing cloud cover. Highs Saturday nearing 40 degrees. Next weather-maker moves into the region for Sunday and Monday and temperatures will play a big role in which type of precipitation we see. Warmer air aloft and colder air at the surface means more of a rain/freezing rain/sleet event, while colder air aloft and at the surface means more of a snow event. At this point, uncertainty continues with models as they are not quite in agreement. Regardless, this will be a system to watch as winter weather is expected which may cause some travel hazards. Highs Sunday and Monday into the 30s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 19

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

