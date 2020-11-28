Forecast Discussion 11/28/2020 PM: Sunny Sunday to finish off a nice weekend, rain returns Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 27°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

There is not a lot going on this Saturday in the Twin Tiers. High-pressure has set up over the Ohio Valley and that has persuaded the clouds that were above us to exit stage right, opening the sky up for plenty of sunshine to finish off the evening. We did hit highs in the upper-40s. Tonight, temperatures should drop fast into the upper 20s as clear skies will not allow for any heat to stay.

Tomorrow will be similar, for the most part. Some key changes; warmer temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 50s possible and clouds increasing late. The sunny skies will remain, the clouds will increase likely after the sun sets, lows tomorrow night will be above average, in the upper-30s. This is due to a low-pressure system moving closer to the area that will change things to start the week.

Monday, rain is likely along with some breezy conditions as the low-pressure system moves into the region. High temperatures should hit the mid-50s again as the rain continues into the evening. Lows Monday night should drop to the upper 30s, there may be some wet flurries mixed in with the rain as temperatures drop.

That chance for mixed showers continues into Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop as the midweek approaches. The next major player will move in next weekend, bringing chances for showers into Sunday, which is slightly outside of the forecast period.

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: AM FLURRIES POSS. COOLER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS TO SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter