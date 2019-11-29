Forecast Discussion 11/29/19 AM: Some sunshine into the weekend before a wintry mix arrives Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Happy Friday everyone! If you are heading out early this morning to grab any Black Friday deals, its a chilly and frosty start. Temperatures at or below freezing in many locations with dry conditions but some cloud cover. Clouds slowly decrease through the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, clearing skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall close to 20 degrees for overnight lows, so bundle up at any point today as it is really feeling like winter now across the region.

Saturday starts off with some sunshine before clouds increase with highs temperatures near 40 degrees. We stay dry into Saturday but we do track our next storm system rolling in for Sunday. Temperatures are going to play a huge part in this system, and differentiate if we see rain, snow or a wintry mix. Right now it looks we will have warmer air aloft with cooler air towards the surface signifying rain, freezing rain and sleet into early Sunday before ending as some snow showers into Monday. This is something that could change drastically so stay up to date with the latest forecast as we get closer. Highs Sunday and Monday in the 30s.

Mid next week we track some sunshine, a few snow shower chances into Wednesday but temperatures stay below average, in the mid to upper 30s through most of the week. Make sure to bundle up when heading out at any point.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE SLOWLY.

HIGH: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 21

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter