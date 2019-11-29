Forecast Discussion 11/29/19 PM: Winter Storm Watches and Advisories issued for Sunday and Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.), & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR SCHUYLER & STEUBEN COUNTIES…

Mostly to partly cloudy through Friday night and staying dry. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing cloud cover. Highs Saturday nearing 40 degrees. Turning cloudy for the overnight with lows near 20 degrees.

Next weather-maker moves into the region for Sunday and Monday and temperatures will play a big role in which type of precipitation we see. Warmer air aloft and colder air at the surface means more of a rain/freezing rain/sleet event, while colder air aloft and at the surface means more of a snow event. There is still some uncertainty with models as they are not quite in agreement. At this early vantage point, it looks like a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moves in during the morning hours Sunday. Then, expecting more of a sleet and freezing rain mix for Sunday afternoon. A wedge of dry air Sunday evening, but still expecting a light freezing rain, sleet, and snow mix. Late Sunday night into Monday morning is when things will start to pick up with precipitation turning over to all snowfall which may be heavy at times. Average snowfall for counties in watch areas of 4-7″, while lighter amounts of expected for counties in advisory areas. Regardless, this will be a system to watch over the next few days as winter weather is likely to cause some travel hazards. Highs Sunday and Monday in the low to mid 30s.

Mid next week we track some sunshine, a few snow shower chances into Wednesday. Highs early next week in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

