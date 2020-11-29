Forecast Discussion 11/29/20 AM: A sunny and mild Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Sunday morning we are waking up with cold temperatures in the mid 20s for some locations including Corning and Elmira. Skies are clear and winds are calm which have allowed for these temperatures to drop. Skies remain sunny all day with temperatures rebounding rather quickly for highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase likely after the sun sets, lows tomorrow night will be above average, in the upper-30s. This is due to a low-pressure system moving closer to the area that will change things to start the week.

Monday, rain is likely along with some breezy conditions as the low-pressure system moves into the region. High temperatures should hit the mid-50s again as the rain continues into the evening. Lows Monday night should drop to the upper 30s, there may be some wet flurries mixed in with the rain as temperatures drop.

That chance for mixed showers continues into Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop as the midweek approaches. The next major player will move in next weekend, bringing chances for showers into Sunday, which is slightly outside of the forecast period.

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

