Forecast Discussion 11/29/2020 PM: Rain to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 26°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

It has been a beautiful Sunday with highs well above average for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine to finish off the weekend, mid-50s for highs throughout the Twin Tiers, which is near where the forecast was last night. Lows tonight will not drop as far as they have recently due to increasing cloud cover, only the upper 30s expected. There is a chance of showers during the very early morning hours overnight.

Tomorrow will be gross, no sugarcoating it. Rain likely to start off your week, it is Monday after-all and windy conditions expected too. Wind out of the east 5-15 miles per hour and we should expect some gusts exceeding 20 mph. Highs will stay above average as a low-pressure system passes directly over us, that explains the wind, highs in the low-50s. The low will kind of stall out just to the northwest of the Twin Tiers so the rain will be a constant issue throughout Monday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-30s again because of cloud cover.

Tuesday sees chances for mixed showers as the cloud cover remains. Due to the stalling out of that low-pressure system, expect to see rain to our east and some snowfall to our west with the Twin Tiers in the weird mixed middle. Highs in the low-40s expected, about average. Lows Tuesday night should drop to the upper-20s, again, about average.

Continues shower chances on Wednesday as the low starts to get over itself. The chances will be snow as first but transition to mix as the temperature rises. Upper-30s are expected, which is close to but slightly below average. We should see a decrease in cloud cover late in the day Wednesday, lows in the upper-20s.

A break from any precipitation on Thursday but it stands alone in the week. Mixed chances going into the weekend.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SNOW TO MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: STRAY MIXED SHOWER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

