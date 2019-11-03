Forecast Discussion 11/3/19 AM: Cooler day with continued sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

We stayed dry yesterday thanks to a generous high-pressure system that resides just to our south. That has since moved on and a weak cold-front has passed through the area, opening up for the chance of some isolated showers this morning, especially in Western New York where the Lake Effect can really enhance chances. A flying flurry or two will not be surprising through the first half of the day, but ground temperatures are still in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs today will not surpass the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. After the AM shower chance, the afternoon will be quite nice. Lows tonight will drop to right around 32 degrees.

Tomorrow is slightly less comfortable as the wind picks up some. Warmer temperatures, yes, but at the cost of higher wind speeds, it won’t feel much better. Highs in the lower 50s expected with mostly cloudy skies. A weak system will start pushing into the area and will bring slight rain chances in the PM and overnight hours Monday. Lows in the lower 40s, the cloud cover not allowing for efficient cooling of the surface.

Tuesday, that previously mentioned weak system moves through and will bring slight rain chances during the daytime hours. Highs once again in the lower 50s expected with mostly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night will return to the lower 30s as cloud cover will start to dissipate.

Wednesday brings us a break from the unsettled weather, sadly it will be a shortlived break. Another System moving through Thursday will bring chances of showers and colder temperatures to finish off the week.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT: COLD. CLOUDS INCREASING

LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY. PM SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT. COLD

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

