Forecast Discussion 11/30/19 AM: Sunday not so Funday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 26°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR CHEMUNG, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.), & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR SCHUYLER & STEUBEN COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

Today will be the closest to a “nice day” we will see for the next several. High pressure will keep us dry with peeks of sunshine throughout the day, highs in the upper 30s expected. Clouds increase late tonight as the next weather maker pushes in, lows in the mid-20s expected with a wintry mix possible overnight.

Tomorrow is looking ugly, no other way to put it. Starting bright and early with a nice mix of freezing rain and sleet that will switch over to more mixed precipitation. Highs tomorrow in the lower 30s expected, right around freezing. Tomorrow night the mixed precipitation will turn over to all snow, lows in the upper 20s, making for a very small diurnal range in temperature. This system is why a winter weather advisory has been issued for some, and a winter storm watch has been issued for others. The alert areas split the viewing area almost down the middle, the east side receiving more in terms of winter precipitation.

The ugliness continues into Monday, this time with mostly snow throughout the day. Highs Monday in the low-mid 30s. The snow will clear out by the evening hours, with clouds remaining, low temperatures in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT

LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

