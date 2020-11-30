Forecast Discussion 11/30/20 AM: Nice soaking rain to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 26°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

We will be starting off the new week with beneficial rainfall across the Twin Tiers. A low-pressure system will continue to move north today bringing with it widespread soaking rainfall. The best chance for the steadiest rain will be this morning into early afternoon. By late day we will begin to see rainfall lighten to scattered rain showers. On top of the steady rainfall, we will see the potential for gusty winds. Sustained winds will be out of the east/south-east at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will be near the low 50s. Dry air will move into the region late this evening into tonight. This will lead to a brief dry period for the area and mostly cloudy conditions. This being said, an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Estimated rainfall accumulation through early Tuesday morning will be between 0.50-1″, localized higher amounts will be possible. The above mentioned low-pressure system will be situated to the north of the region for Tuesday. We will begin to deal with wrap-around moisture that is associated with this weather system and winds will begin to shift out of the west/north-west ushering colder air over the warm waters of Lake Erie. Lake effect showers will begin to develop during the morning hours. We are anticipating the potential for scattered rain/snow showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Western portions of both New York and Pennsylvania are expected to see their first significant snowfall of the season. Here in our area, we will mainly see a rain event. This being said, the higher terrain in Western Steuben county will have the chance to see light snow showers; snowfall accumulation is looking to be light. Highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover near 40 degrees.

An area of high pressure will build in for Thursday and the first half of Friday. This will lead to a brief period of dry weather for our region. Thanks to some leftover moisture from the system that moved through for the first half of the week, we will see filtered sunshine through mid to high-level clouds. Clouds will begin to fully thicken throughout Friday with spotty showers possible late date. At this vantage point, the weekend does not look to be a complete washout but isolated showers will be possible. This will all be determined the track of the next storm system that is anticipated to move through the region. Models are not in agreement at this time and this is something we will monitor through the week.

MONDAY: SOAKING RAIN, WINDY, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 52

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

LOW: 38

TUESDAY: SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

