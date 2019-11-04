Forecast Discussion 11/4/19 AM: A dry start to the week with cooler temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Starting your morning off on the chilly side, so grab the layers before heading out the door this morning! High pressure slowly moves out of the region today, delivering some sunshine for your day with clouds increasing through the afternoon. We stay dry, but temperatures remain on the cooler than average side reaching into the upper 40s, close to 50 degrees. Clouds increase tonight keeping the warmth towards the surface, so overnight lows stay close to 40 degrees. Staying dry for the night before our next weaker system pushes through the region into Tuesday.

Tuesday showers arrive, mainly for the morning hours before we being to dry out for the afternoon, skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures slightly warmer than today. Highs will reach into the lower 50s, close to average for this time of year. As we move into mid week thought, temperatures really begin to fall as rain chances turn into snow showers chances by Thursday. Wednesday highs in the upper 40s along with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Thursday highs close to 40 degrees with rain and snow showers possible along with overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Friday and the upcoming weekend look dry right now, but we keep our eyes on a potential storm system into Friday that could bring rain and snow to the area. Right now, model agreement is now there while the EURO Model shows snowfall, the GFS shows clear skies. This is something we will have to fine tune as we get close, but one thing is for sure, temperatures will be well below average, only in the 30s for highs.

MONDAY: SOME SUN EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CHILLY, PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

