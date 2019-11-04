Forecast Discussion 11/4/19 PM: Trending colder than average this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Mostly Cloudy for Monday night as a slow moving cold front approaches the Twin Tiers. Clouds along with a southerly breeze trapping in some heat overnight. Lows near 40 degrees, above average for lows this time of the year.

A weak cold front pushes through Tuesday, but with limited moisture. Chance for light showers through the morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts staying light, under 0.25″. Otherwise, limited sunshine with breezy southwest winds ahead of the cold front. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. Cold front passes late day, turning winds more out of the west/northwest. Lake-enhanced showers possible late Tuesday night with temperatures cold enough to support snowfall. A trace up to an inch possible in higher elevations of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Lows Tuesday night near 30 degrees.

Colder than average temperatures continue Wednesday following Tuesday’s cold front. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 40s. High pressure building into the region brings some sunshine along with dry weather for Wednesday. Another storm system impacting the region Thursday and Friday. Rain becomes likely late day Thursday turning to snowfall into the overnight following a cold front. Timing of the cold front plays a role in how much snowfall we see. Regardless, accumulating snowfall is likely making for a messy commute come Friday morning. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, then into the 30s for highs Friday. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers returns Sunday.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW BECOMES LIKELY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter