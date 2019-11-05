Forecast Discussion 11/5/19 AM: Showers likely today with cooler temperatures into mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 32°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Starting off your morning with temperatures in the 40s and isolated showers, so grab the jacket and rain gear for today. A cold front will be pushing through the region for today, luckily for us though it is on the weak side and will bring only scattered showers through this morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts stay around a tenth of an inch with some areas seeing locally higher. Clouds dominate today as well with breezy winds ahead of the front out of the southwest. Highs this afternoon reach close to 50 degrees once again. Tonight a few showers linger with temperatures falling close to 30 degrees in most locations, thus any showers that do linger may be in the form of some snow.

Wednesday we dry out with some sunshine returning. Temperatures being to make their downward trend behind this front. Highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 40s as high pressure builds in. Our second storm system looks to move into the region Thursday and into early Friday. Rain looks to arrive into Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s, before changing over to snow as temperatures Thursday night fall into the 20s. The timing on this frontal system will be crucial to determine how much snowfall we do see. Right now it looks like 1-3 inches of snowfall possible late Thursday into early Friday. Either way it looks like some locations could pick up the first snow of the season, something we will have to fine tune in the next day. Friday a few snow showers linger with highs well below average only in the 30s for highs.

Saturday some sunshine returns with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few snow showers are possible late Sunday and into early next week as temperatures remain cold in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW BECOMES LIKELY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COLD!

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 16

