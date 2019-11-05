Forecast Discussion 11/5/19 PM: Some sunshine Wednesday, rain and snow returns Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 32°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

A weak cold front pushes through the region Tuesday bringing light rain showers. Cold front passes late day, turning winds more out of the west/northwest. Lake-enhanced showers possible late Tuesday night with temperatures cold enough to support light snowfall. A trace up to an inch possible in higher elevations of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Lows Tuesday night near 30 degrees.

High pressure building in from our south leads to decreasing clouds Wednesday morning and afternoon sunshine. Colder than average temperatures Wednesday following Tuesday’s cold front. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 40s. Staying dry through the afternoon, then seeing increasing cloud cover into the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another storm system impacting the region Thursday and Friday. Rain becomes likely Thursday, mixing with and turning to snowfall following a cold front. Timing of the cold front plays a role in how much snowfall we see. At this early vantage point, expecting a trace up to 3″, highest amounts in higher elevations and least amounts in valley locations. Regardless, conditions will make for a messy commute Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, then dropping into the 20s for overnight lows. Lingering lake-effect showers through the first half of Friday with temperatures cold enough to support snowfall. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and windy. Highs Friday into the low to mid 30s. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers returns Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. BREEZY

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW BECOMES LIKELY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

