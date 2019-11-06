Forecast Discussion 11/6/19 AM: Sunshine returns today with rain and snow chances arriving late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! After a cold front moved through yesterday we are waking up to cooler temperatures, most of us in the 30s this morning along with patchy frost. Plan some extra time to warm up your vehicle this morning and dress warmly. Sunshine returns for your day today as high pressure builds in from the south. High temperatures remain cooler in the mid to upper 40s today. We remain dry today with cloud beginning to increase overnight with lows falling close to 30 degrees once again. Clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Thursday and into early Friday.

Thursday our next storm system arrives. This looks to begin as rain across the Twin Tiers changing over to a wintry mix then snowfall into Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Timing of this front however will play a big roll in how soon we change over to snowfall, thus impacting snowfall totals. Right now snowfall totals look to range between a dusting to up to 3 inches in higher elevation. Overall, this looks to cause a slippery commute Thursday evening and early Friday morning, so plan accordingly when heading out. Temperatures Thursday top off in the low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Friday we are much colder behind the cold front with highs in the mid 30s. Lake enhanced snow showers remain into Friday with some sunshine poking threw the clouds. Conditions remain windy as cooler air filters in with a below average stretch of weather continuing.

Saturday sunshine looks to return, highs in the upper 30s. Sunday mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers, highs back in the mid 40s before a cold front pushes through knocking us back into the 30s for highs into next week.

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS. BREEZY.

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW BECOMES LIKELY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 14

