Forecast Discussion 11/6/19 PM: Rain turning to snowfall Thursday, lingering showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Out next weather-maker approaches the region Wednesday night. Increasing clouds for the overnight with a slight chance for showers late. Lows near 30 degrees.

A frontal system impacting the region Thursday and Friday. Rain becomes likely Thursday morning, mixing with and turning to snowfall by early afternoon following a cold front. Light to moderate snow continues for late afternoon and during the evening commute. Winds turning from out of the south to northwesterly following the cold front, allowing lingering lake-effect snow showers through the overnight. Most of the Twin Tiers expecting a trace up to 2″ for snowfall accumulations, highest amounts in higher elevations and least amounts in valley locations. Portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties may see localized higher amounts closer to 3″, especially in the hilltops. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, then dropping into the 20s for overnight lows. Falling temperatures overnight may lead to freezing water on untreated surfaces. Regardless, conditions will make for a messy commute Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Lingering lake-effect showers through the first half of Friday with temperatures cold enough to support snowfall. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Highs Friday into the low to mid 30s. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend. Partial sunshine with highs Saturday near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday and continues through early next week along with colder than average temperatures.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

