Forecast Discussion 11/6/2020 PM: Nice weather continues through the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7th: 32°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

It has been a beautiful day today with highs well above average for this time of year, temperatures reaching into the low and mid-70s in some places. Tonight, staying above average with lows in the low-40s and mostly clear skies. With the clear skies, temperatures could drop to that level pretty quickly.

High-pressure continues to dominate the region into the weekend with warm and sunny weather continuing on your Saturday, it will be a beautiful one so get out and enjoy it. Highs in the mid-70s expected with times of a nice summerlike breeze. Tomorrow night will be familiar with lows in the low 40s and mostly clear skies.

Continuing the pattern into Sunday and Monday with highs on both days in the low-mid 70s and sunny skies. The pattern breaks going into the midweek Tuesday evening and Wednesday with rain chances as an approaching cold front moves through, dropping the highs for the rest of the week back closer to average.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & NICE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 43

MONDAY: SUNNY. WARM CONTINUES

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter