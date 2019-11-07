Forecast Discussion 11/7/19 AM: Rain turning to snow today with cold conditions to end the work week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 32°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A messy weather day in store today starting off with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so a jacket still needed. Rain showers enter early this morning as cold air starts to funnel in along a cold front. Highs today reach close to the lower 40s with a cooling trend through the afternoon. This will allow rainfall through the morning to transition over to snowfall that will be light to moderate at times through late afternoon. Around 11am-12pm rainfall transitions over to snow with everyone dealing with snowfall by 1-2pm this afternoon. Most of the Twin Tiers begins to dry out by 8-9pm tonight as this frontal system pulls away from the region very quickly but winds out of the northwest will being to pick up allowing for lake enhanced snow showers overnight and into Friday. Cooler air could also cause things to freeze pretty quickly on roadways and other surfaces, so take precaution when driving this evening and tonight. Lows overnight fall close to 20 degrees. Snowfall totals in general look to stay light, ranging from a trace up to 2″ possible in higher elevations.

Friday morning may be a slippery commute for any locations where roadways are not treated as temperatures remain cold with snow showers lingering. Overall, we start to dry out Friday with a few pokes of sunshine in the afternoon. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest ushering well below average temperatures. Highs on Friday look to remain in the mid 30s. High pressure beings to move in returning sunshine for Saturday along with dry conditions. Highs Saturday remain in the upper 30s with warmer air Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 40s to end the weekend before colder air moves in again.

Early next week we see highs in the 30s once again with snow chances late Monday and into Tuesday before even colder temperatures arrive mid week with lows in the single digits looking possible right now.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 21

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

