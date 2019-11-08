Forecast Discussion 11/8/19 AM: A cold Friday with a minor warm up for this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A slippery commute in some areas this morning as manly roadways are not treated after temperatures fell last night. A few snow showers linger early this morning. Plan some extra time to warm up that car and scrape off any ice or snow that may have accumulated overnight. A very chilly start to Friday with cold afternoon highs temperatures as cold air ushers in from the north with northwesterly winds that may be breezy at times. Highs this afternoon in the mid 30s. Partly sunny skies will develop this afternoon, a few clouds stick around as lake enhanced cloud cover remains along with a few snow showers, especially towards the northwest. Tonight we see partly cloudy skies, and frigid temperatures, lows falling into the mid teens overnight.

Saturday high pressure builds in delivering sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures warm a bit more as well with highs closer to 40 degrees. Sunday clouds increase for a mostly cloudy day with highs even warmer closer to 50 degrees ahead of another cold front. A few showers are possible Sunday with rain and snow showers possible Monday and snow possible Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures very supportive of snowfall Monday and into Tuesday as highs remain in the mid to low 30s. Wednesday of next week looks to be the coldest day, a high near 30 degrees with lows near 10 degrees.

A cold pattern sets up again for next week, so make sure you have all the cold weather essentials for your car and home. Have a great weekend everyone!

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COLD.

LOW: 14

SATURDAY: CHILLY. SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. FEW FLAKES.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

