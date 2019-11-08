Forecast Discussion 11/8/19 PM: Unseasonably cold start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

High pressure building into the region leads to mainly clear skies for Friday night. Limited to no cloud cover combined with light winds and some snow on the surface, this sets the stage for temperatures to drop rapidly. Lows Friday night into the teens.

Winds turning to out of the southwest Saturday, breezy through the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and highs reaching near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance passes through the region Saturday night into early Sunday. Chance for light showers to flurries late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwesterly winds Sunday help temperatures to near 50 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Another frontal boundary leads to a chance for showers through late Sunday night. Frontal boundary stalled over the region early next week bringing a chance for both rain then snow on Monday and lingering snowfall Tuesday. Another drop in temperatures next week, highs near freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE LIGHT SNOW

LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX. CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

