Forecast Discussion 11/8/2020 PM: More sunshine to start the week, but it will soon end

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Once again, a lot of this will sound the same as yesterday because the forecast has not changed, pretty much at all from last night until now.

It has been a beautiful day today with highs well above average for this time of year, temperatures reaching into the low and mid-70s in some places. With the clear skies, temperatures will drop fast and I expect down into the upper 30s just like last night.

High-pressure continues to dominate the region into the beginning of the week with warm and sunny weather continuing on your Monday, it will be a beautiful one so get out and enjoy it if you are able to. Highs in the mid-70s expected with times of a nice summerlike breeze. Tomorrow night will be familiar with lows in the low 40s and mostly clear skies.

The pattern breaks going into the midweek Tuesday evening and Wednesday with rain chances as an approaching cold front moves through, dropping the highs for the rest of the week back closer to average.

MONDAY: SUNNY. WARMTH CONTINUES

HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: COOLER. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. PM CHANCE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

