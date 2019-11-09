Forecast Discussion 11/9/19 AM: Staying below average today, slight warming tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 32°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

It seems we have skipped Autumn, for the time being, starting the weekend off downright cold. Thankfully it will warm, a little bit. High pressure moving into the region will keep us dry for today, highs in the lower 40s expected with sunshine and clouds. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s, staying below average for temperatures for this time of year, mostly clear and dry tonight.

Tomorrow we will start to get closer to the 50s, but it won’t stick around. A slight chance of showers, isolated in nature, with highs in the upper 40s expected. Mostly cloudy skies, so outside the possible isolated showers, some sunshine could be visible. The warmer temperatures thanks to some southwesterly wind bringing warmer air into the region, despite the fact that most of the country is colder than average right now. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s, which is above average.

Monday is when things change. Not a good start to the workweek, highs in the lower 40s expected and cloudy skies. Rain is likely on Monday, as we go into the later parts of the day that can change into a wintry mix. Into the evening and overnight hours, any precipitation will change over to snow. Lows Monday returning to the upper 20s. Snow chances continue into Tuesday where we might not see the 30s.

It is still too early to tell anything regarding expected accumulations.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. COLD

LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX. CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter