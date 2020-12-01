Forecast Discussion 12/01/20 AM: Scattered rain & snow showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1st: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1st: 26°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Most of us are waking up to light showers this morning, some even to flurries. The low-pressure system that brought us the rainfall yesterday will continue to slowly move north. As this continues to push north we will begin to see wrap-around moisture & cold air work into the Twin Tiers. Western portions of New York & Pennsylvania are continuing to see steady snowfall because the temperatures are cold enough to support it. Today, our high temperatures will hover around 40 degrees. As cold air is ushered into the atmosphere we will begin to see temperatures gradually fall by the evening commute. We will see scattered rain/snow showers today and some higher elevation spots will see light snow showers. Tonight we will see our lows fall back towards 30 degrees so we will see a transition over to snow showers. Transition to snow showers will first occur in the higher elevations and then the valley areas. On average snowfall will be between a trace and 1″. The best chance of snowfall from this will be in the higher terrain, especially in Steuben county & the Finger Lakes Region.

The morning commute Wednesday could be on the slick side, especially in higher elevations, make sure to give yourself plenty of time for your commute. The above-mentioned low-pressure system will continue to move further north into Canada Wednesday. Our winds will shift out of the west and will be on the strong side; sustained winds will be 5-15 mph with gusts of 25+ mph possible. Thanks to the wind direction and a frontal passage we will continue to see the potential for scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. An area of high pressure will begin to build in for Thursday; leading to mainly dry weather. Thanks to some leftover moisture from the system that moved through for the first half of the week, we will see filtered sunshine through mid to high-level clouds.

Cloud cover will begin to thicken on Friday as a weak disturbance approaches the region. The passage of this disturbance looks to bring the potential for isolated showers late Friday into early Saturday. At this vantage point, after the lingering showers taper off early Saturday morning we will see breaks in clouds. Active weather will return at the end of the weekend and early next week. Models are currently in disagreement regarding the arrival time of this storm system and precipitation type. At this vantage point, the potential for rain/snow showers is looking likely and we will continue to monitor this throughout the week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDS THICKEN, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

