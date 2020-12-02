Forecast Discussion 12/02/2020 AM: Showers taper off and clouds decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12nd: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1nd: 26°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

The low-pressure system that has continued to impact our region the past two days is the reason why we are waking up to some light snow showers. These snow showers will continue to taper off by midday, though lingering flurries will be possible. That system will continue its march northward as an area of high pressure builds in. This area of high pressure will cause cloud cover to gradually decrease this afternoon and tonight. Highs today will be near 40 degrees. Tonight we will turn mostly clear and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure will provide for quiet weather on Thursday. We will enjoy some sunshine but mid to high-level clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the region. This cold front will lead to a gloomy end to the workweek as we will see the chance for scattered showers to return for the afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Our attention turns to a low-pressure system that will move into our region for the upcoming weekend. Models are still in disagreement regarding both the timing and track of this system. The EURO model, right now, is the most aggressive with this system and also the fastest. With this model, the onset of precipitation would be Friday night into Saturday. This model also shows the potential for a rain/snow mix and light snowfall. Another model we look at is the GFS which has the timing of precipitation arrival being Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This model shows little precipitation but in the form of rain/snow showers. The exact track of this system will highly determine the timing and type of precipitation we will see. Many things can occur within the next 3-4 days that can affect the development of this system. We will continue to monitor this closely as we get closer to the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS TAPER OFF, GRADUALLY CLEARING

HIGH: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter