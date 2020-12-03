Forecast Discussion 12/03/20 AM: Sunshine today before unsettled weather returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3rd: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3rd: 25°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up this morning we are starting the day off-dry, mostly clear, & a bit of the chilly side. Temperatures across the area are in the mid to upper 20s but will rebound into the mid to upper 40s but later this afternoon. Thanks to an area of high pressure that is over the region, we will see plenty of sunshine. Mid and high-level clouds will increase throughout the day as a weak disturbance approaches the region. Clouds will thicken overnight and lows will hover 30 degrees.

A weak cold front will pass through the region on Friday, this will lead to scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. These showers will not be widespread and some locations will just see cloudy conditions. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Our attention turns to a low-pressure system that will move into our region for the upcoming weekend. At this time, the EURO model continues to be the most aggressive with the development of this system. The EURO has the onset of precipitation looking to arrive late Friday night into Saturday. The latest update now has the track of this system further with it moving along or up the coast to keep the abundance of moisture to the east of our area. There is still much uncertainty with the system both with timing and the exact track. Any shift in the track would lead to a different outcome for the Twin Tiers; for example, if the system were to shift further west the amount of precipitation we see will increase. Another thing to keep in mind is that a cold air mass will move in behind this low-pressure system, this could lead to the development of light snow showers. We will continue to monitor this closely.

As we head into the Sunday a north/north-west breeze from the above mentioned cold air mass could produce a lake response off of both Lake Erie & Ontario. Most locations are looking to see lake effect clouds while others could see lake effect snow showers. Another area of high pressure will build in for the start of the new week. We will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions Monday with more sunshine on tap for Tuesday.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 47

THURSDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY

LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

