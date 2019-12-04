Forecast Discussion 12/03/2019 PM: Light snow showers return Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 4TH: 25°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

It was certainly nice to see the sun today after having to deal with steady snow for the start of the week. Cloud cover has begun to increase across the Twin Tiers and it will be sticking with us for the next few days. Chance to see a light snow shower overnight, although most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the mid to upper twenties.

As we head into Wednesday we will continue to see some scattered light snow showers across the Twin Tiers. Highs on Wednesday will make it into the mid to upper thirties. Due to this, we have the potential to see a light wintry mix as well. Shower chances continue for the remainder of the workweek. There is the potential to see a mix of snow and rain by Friday as temperatures will be closer to forty degrees.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice, especially on Saturday. We will see partly sunny skies on Saturday but temperatures will only make it into the lower thirties. Temperatures will warm as we head into next week. We will also see the return of light rain for Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





