Forecast Discussion 12/04/2019 PM: Windy & chance for snow showers Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 25°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

A chilly day across the Twin Tiers, plus we were seeing some light snow showers across the area. These light showers will continue overnight and into portions of Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected from these showers. Lows tonight will fall back and hover around thirty degrees.

A chilly start to your Thursday, but temperatures will make it into the upper thirties. We keep the chance of some light snow showers in the forecast throughout the day. We will also be dealing with some gusty winds at times during the afternoon. Wind gusts will have the potential to gust around 25+ mph. Heading into the end of the week we will have the chance for snow and rain showers. Temperatures at the beginning of the day will be below freezing but as we head towards the afternoon we will warm up to around forty degrees.

We begin to dry out heading into the upcoming weekend, not to mention we will see the return of that sunshine! We look to see more sunshine on Saturday, although it will be on the cooler side. Cloud cover begins to increase throughout the day on Sunday out ahead of the next system that brings us rain chances for the first part of the week!

Monday and into Tuesday of next week temperatures remain above average in the low to mid-40s, with rain chances both days. Something we will have to look at closely as temperatures overnight will fall into the 30s, so a wintry mix may be possible, otherwise enjoy the dry and sunny weather this weekend.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT & PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: WINDY & LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

