Forecast Discussion 12/05/2019 PM: Snow and rain showers on Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 6TH: 24°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Chilly day for all of us across the Twin Tiers today, with highs making it into the mid-thirties. Light snow showers and flurries worked through this afternoon, those will begin to taper off tonight. Lingering flurries are possible but most will remain under mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will fall into the lower twenties.

A clipper system that will pass our region on Friday will increase our chance to see a mixture of both snow and rain showers. During the first half of the day, our temperatures will start off below freezing. This is the period that we will see some scattered light snow showers. As temperatures gradually warm to forty degrees we will have that chance to see a light wintry mix and then light rain showers. As we head into the overnight hours these showers taper off, but temperatures will fall into the upper teens. Keep this in mind for any untreated roadways that have the potential to freeze over.

A very nice weekend is in store for us. Although temperatures will be on the colder side Saturday we will be seeing partly sunny skies. Dry conditions will continue into Sunday! We will start the day with sunshine, but the cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the afternoon. With light showers possible during the late overnight hours.

A wet start to the workweek as our next system that will work in will bring both warmer temperatures and rain chances. Steady rain will arrive on Monday, with the potential for it to be heavy at times. Temperatures for the start of the week will near fifty degrees. Rain will lighten to rain showers on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be on the windier side. Behind this system, much colder air will be ushered in. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper twenties and we will have the chance to see light snow showers.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 19

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & CHILLY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: SOME SUN EARLY, INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: LIGHT RAIN & WINDY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

