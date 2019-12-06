Forecast Discussion 12/06/2019 PM: A chilly but sunny start to the weekend!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 24°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We saw a mixture of light snow and light rain showers today. Showers will continue to taper off this evening. Seeing cloudy conditions, but we will see some partial clearing overnight. Chilly night is in store for us and winds will calm down. Lows will fall into the lower twenties.

A quiet weekend is in store for us all as high pressure works into our region. We start Saturday off with mostly cloudy skies but by the afternoon, clouds will clear and we will see mainly sunny conditions. Cold start to the weekend, as temperatures will be in the low thirties. As we head into Sunday temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs reaching forty. Cloud cover will begin to increase out ahead of our next weather system.

A wet and dreary start to the work week as a low-pressure system will usher in warmer air but also an abundance of moisture. Steady light rainfall is what we can expect for Monday, with the potential for it to be heavy at times. Light showers will continue into Tuesday. A cold front passage by the evening hours will result in the potential transition to a light wintry mix and snow showers during the overnight hours. Along with the wet weather we will also be dealing with some strong winds.

We begin to dry out by the end of the week. Along with this, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds. Cold air will be ushered into our region midweek, which will send high temperatures down into the upper twenties and lower thirties.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & CHILLY

HIGH: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: PASSING CLOUDS & COLD.

LOW: 15

SUNDAY: SOME SUN EARLY, INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

MONDAY: STEADY LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

