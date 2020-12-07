Forecast Discussion 12/07/20 AM: Chilly & mostly cloudy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7th: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

It is a chilly start to the day all across the Twin Tiers; most are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy at times today out of the west/northwest sustained at 5-15 mph. The breezy conditions will cause feel-like temperatures into the 20s today. Along with feel-like temperatures, this wind direction will lead to lake-effect clouds & even some snow flurries. Breaks in clouds will be possible leading to some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will be into the low 30s; isolated locations will make it into the mid-30s. Lake effect flurries will be possible overnight and lows will be in the low 20s.

Some dry air will move into the region on Tuesday leading to decreasing cloud cover. Although we will start the day with cloudy conditions by the afternoon we will enjoy some sunshine! Even though we will see sunshine we will only see highs in the mid to upper 30s. A northwest wind will be sustained from 5-15 mph; gusts of 20 mph or higher will be possible. Clouds are quick to return for Wednesday as a frontal system will move through the region. This frontal system will bring the potential for a light rain/snow mix, especially in the Finger Lakes Region. At this moment, shower activity looks to be scattered but we will see highs towards the low 40s.

We will certainly feel a warmup for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 40s both Thursday and Friday. On Thursday we will see partial sunshine but clouds are quick to return for Friday. At this vantage point, by the weekend we could see our high temperatures near 50 degrees. We will also see a weather system move into the region, at this point, showers look to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES

HIGH: 33

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED FLURRIES

LOW: 22

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS GRADUALLY DECREASE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

