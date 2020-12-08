Forecast Discussion 12/08/20 AM: Clouds break leading to some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8th: 24°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Another chilly morning across the area, if you are heading out early you will certainly want to bundle up and maybe giving your car a little time to warm up. A weak area of high pressure will build in this afternoon leading to decreasing cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, but wind chill values will be in the 20s. The reason why we will see this is due to our northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Clouds begin to increase again tonight as a weak disturbance moves into the reason. The majority of the night will be dry but an isolated shower will be possible before daybreak Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

A weak frontal system will move through the region on Wednesday leading to scattered shower chances. As our temperatures slowly rise above freezing we will have the potential to see a rain/snow mix. Highs will be near 40 degrees. An area of high pressure will build into the region once again to the round of the workweek leading to breaks in cloud cover. On top of this, thanks to a southwest breeze we will see warmer than average temperatures. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 40s; hovering 50 degrees.

The first half of the weekend is looking to mainly dry but cloudy. The next weather system has slowed slightly in its progression leading to the onset of showers to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s and hovering 50 for Sunday. The chance for rain showers will continue throughout Sunday before slowly tapering off by the evening hours. Early next week at this vantage point is looking to start off dry but mostly cloudy. We will also see seasonable temperatures make a return.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS GRADUALLY DECREASE

HIGH: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED FLURRIES

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

