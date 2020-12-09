Forecast Discussion 12/09/20 AM: Seasonable today with scattered showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9th: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

This morning we are waking up slightly warmer than yesterday morning but we are watching snow showers passing through the area. This activity is associated with a weather system moving through the region. Showers will be scattered in coverage by midday and we will begin to see a rain/snow mix as temperatures gradually warm through this morning. Highs today are looking to near 40 degrees. Any lingering flurries will taper off tonight and we will have the potential for freezing drizzle early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the low 30s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region for the end of the week. This will lead to quiet and mild weather. Thursday we will see slightly more sunshine than Friday as mid/high-level clouds will increase as moisture works into the region. A southwest breeze will help usher in some warmer air into the atmosphere leading to warmer than average temperatures. Highs by Friday will reach near 50 degrees.

Mild temperatures continue into the upcoming weekend as highs both Saturday and Sunday will near 50 degrees. The first half of the weekend is looking to be dry but will be mostly cloudy. Our next weather maker will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring the return of light rain showers to the area, with the best chance for widespread showers being Saturday night. Throughout Sunday the shower activity will be scattered in coverage. Early next week is looking to be mainly dry and seasonable.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDS BREAK

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

