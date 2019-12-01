Forecast Discussion 12/1/19 AM: Winter Storm Warning

10:00 PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 12 AM EST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Southern Cayuga, Chemung, Schuyler Tompkins, and Tioga counties.

When…From 7 am Sunday to midnight est Monday night.

Impacts…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Additional details…The heaviest period of snow is expected to occur later Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour are expected at times. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s through the event.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM MONDAY…

What…Mixed precipitation expected. A light coating of ice will occur Sunday, then 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected Sunday night. The greatest snow amounts are expected near the New York border and the least in Williamsport.

Where…Tioga, Southern Lycoming, and Northern Lycoming counties.

When…Mixed precipitation will arrive around dawn Sunday, then taper off toward evening. Periods of light snow are likely to develop later Sunday night.

Impacts…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH 12 AM TUESDAY FOR CHEMUNG, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.), SCHUYLER & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR & STEUBEN COUNTIES…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

Yesterday was a fantastic day to start the weekend off with, unfortunately, that is all going away today. Starting bright and early, a winter storm warning goes into effect for the counties mentioned above, a winter weather advisory for some as well. It is going to be an ugly Sunday.

The wintry mix starts moving in around 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the day, freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain all possible. This will go until the late-night hours when a changeover to primarily snow will occur overnight into the beginning of the workweek.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected throughout the day on Monday, finally, all coming to an end in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

High temperatures today are not expected to reach above the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s, a very small diurnal range.

Tomorrow temperatures stay in the 30s, but get slightly higher into the mid-30s. Lows in the lower 20s as cloud cover starts to die down.

The rest of the week is relatively quiet, a chance of flurries on Wednesday and a chance of showers on Friday. Temperatures will remain around or slightly below average.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT: WINTRY MIX SWITCHES TO SNOW.

LOW: 29

MONDAY: SNOW. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCES FLURRIES.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

