Forecast Discussion 12/1/19 PM: Winter Storm Warning in effect through Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM TUESDAY FOR CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, TOMPKINS, TIOGA (N.Y.) & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM MONDAY FOR STEUBEN & TIOGA (Pa.) COUNTIES…

Winter storm impacting the region Sunday and Monday. Wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain/rain/and snow falling throughout Sunday morning and early afternoon. Glazing of ice building along untreated surfaces causing travel advisories throughout the Twin Tiers. Seeing a slightly lull in the precip. Sunday evening with only light showers. Next round begins after sunset Sunday.

Wintry mix turns to all snow for Sunday late evening and overnight. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues through Sunday night into Monday morning with rates of 1-2″ per hour possible. Expect reduce visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Steady snowfall continues into Monday afternoon, moderate to light at times. Snowfall will taper from west to east by late day. Models not agreeing on exactly where the heaviest snow band will set up Sunday night, that is why there is such a wide range of expected snowfall. Most of the Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.), Tioga (Pa.), and Bradford counites can expect 6 to 10 inches of snowfall from Sunday through Monday night. Isolated higher amounts possible in high elevations. Far eastern Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counites may see closer to 12″ of snowfall, higher amounts the farther east you go. Western Steuben County may see closer to 4-7″ of snowfall and even lighter amounts the farther west you go. Temperatures near 30 degrees Sunday night, then into the low 30s for highs Monday.

The rest of the week stay pretty quiet other than a few light showers. Seasonable temperatures with highs near 40 degrees and overnight lows into the 20s.

MONDAY: LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW & WINDY.

HIGH: 32

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 21

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SHOWER.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

