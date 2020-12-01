Forecast Discussion 12/1/20 PM: Snow showers continue overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1st: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1st: 26°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Tuesday was a rather gloomy day. Rain showers earlier turned to snow showers as cold air moved into the region. Skies remained cloudy all day when rain and snow showers were not falling. Temperatures fell into the mid 30s throughout the afternoon. Tonight temperatures falling down tonight to around freezing with snow showers continuing through Wednesday morning.

The morning commute Wednesday could be on the slick side, especially in higher elevations, make sure to give yourself plenty of time for your commute. The above-mentioned low-pressure system will continue to move further north into Canada Wednesday. Our winds will shift out of the west and will be on the strong side; sustained winds will be 5-15 mph with gusts of 25+ mph possible. Thanks to the wind direction and a frontal passage we will continue to see the potential for scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. An area of high pressure will begin to build in for Thursday; leading to mainly dry weather. Thanks to some leftover moisture from the system that moved through for the first half of the week, we will see filtered sunshine through mid to high-level clouds.

Cloud cover will begin to thicken on Friday as a weak disturbance approaches the region. The passage of this disturbance looks to bring the potential for isolated showers late Friday into early Saturday. At this vantage point, after the lingering showers taper off early Saturday morning we will see breaks in clouds. Active weather will return at the end of the weekend and early next week. Models are currently in disagreement regarding the arrival time of this storm system and precipitation type. At this vantage point, the potential for rain/snow showers is looking likely and we will continue to monitor this throughout the week.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: STRAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH:37 LOW:25

