Forecast Discussion 12/10/19 AM: Rain showers linger with chilly temperatures mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 23°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Low pressure is now passing towards our north, helping to push a cold front through the region early today. Breezy southwesterly winds continue to usher in warmer air this morning, as we see our high temperatures occur around 8am, highs near the upper 40s close to 50 degrees. Behind this front, winds turn out of the west, northwest as temperatures quickly fall. By this afternoon temperatures fall into the 30s with a few rain showers this morning becoming a mixture to light snow showers by tonight. Overnight lows continue to fall, below freezing, reaching into the mid 20s. This means any untreated surfaces will re freeze, so watch out for any slick spots late tonight and early tomorrow morning as we remain cold into mid week.

Wednesday, lake enhanced cloud cover and show showers will remain for us with winds out of the northwest. Showers look to be very scattered in nature, but don’t be surprised if you do see a few flakes flying in the air Wednesday. Some sunshine will develop through the late morning and afternoon. Highs on Wednesday are slightly below average, stuck in the mid to lower 30s. Overnight lows fall into the teens with temperatures stuck near 30 degrees into Thursday as some sunshine returns for us. Highs pressure keeps us dry Thursday and into Friday as clouds increase ahead of our next system. This looks to impact us for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday rainfall enters the Twin Tiers as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s once again. Staying in the low 40s by Sunday, cooler air once again starts to filter in so a mixture of rain and snow showers are possible to end the weekend. Early next week looks t be near average temperatures wise with snow and rain chances not out of the picture.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRY.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter