Forecast Discussion 12/10/20 AM: Mainly dry & mild end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10th: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We are waking up this morning to warmer temperatures across the Twin Tiers this morning. Lake effect flurries and freezing drizzle will begin to taper off as an area of high-pressure ushers dry air into the region. Clouds will begin to break today leading to some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The end of the week will be dry and pleasant. As moisture begins to move into the atmosphere we will see mid to high-level clouds increase. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine first though and highs Friday will be warmer than average as temperatures reach close to 50 degrees. We turn cloudy Saturday but mild temperatures will continue. Our next system will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday leading to the chance of rain showers. Thanks to temperatures above freezing, precipitation is expected to be in the form of rain. Highs Sunday will be near the low 50s but thanks to a cold front passage in the afternoon we will see our temperatures gradually fall.

It will be a dry and seasonable start to the new work week. Luckily, although we will start Monday off with mostly cloudy skies we will see partial sunshine by the afternoon. Mid to high clouds build back in for Tuesday leading to filtered sunshine. Watching at the potential for a weather system to bring the return of active weather by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: AM LINGERING SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MILD, MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

MONDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING AM SPRINKLE, MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

