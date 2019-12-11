Forecast Discussion 12/11/19 AM: Cooler air remains today with some sunshine returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 22°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A cold front moved through yesterday delivering cooler air and transitioned some rain showers into some light snow showers. A few flurries will linger this morning giving way to some sunshine late this morning and through the afternoon. High temperatures today remain cold, in the mid to lower 30s. Gusty winds out of the west, over 20 mph at times will make it feel like the 20s and teens this afternoon and into the evening. Another weaker front pushes through later today which will bring a few more snow showers around your dinner time. Lows overnight tonight fall into the teens close to 10 degrees in some locations.

High pressure builds in for the Twin Tiers into Thursday, keeping us dry and on the sunny side. Some cloud cover rolls in Thursday afternoon with high temperatures staying near 30 degrees. Friday clouds increase, but we look to remain mainly dry for the daylight hours as our next storm system approaches. This looks to bring a wintry mix late Friday night before transitioning into all rainfall early Saturday with highs on Friday near 40 degrees, warming into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday. Rainfall may be heavy at times and showers will linger into Sunday with highs near 40 degrees once again.

Showers and cloud cover looks to linger into early next week with temperatures near average int he upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE AM FLURRIES. SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. FEW SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. PM SNOW CHANCE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. FEW SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

