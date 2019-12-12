Forecast Discussion 12/11/19 PM: Dry for Thursday, rain returns into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 22°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

A weak cold front moves through late day Wednesday, which may be enough push for a few snow showers by evening into the early overnight. Best chances for snowfall in the Finger Lakes along with portions of western N.Y. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid teens.

High pressure builds in for Thursday helping to keep us dry. Winds out of the south allowing for increasing moisture with mid/high level clouds moving in the for the afternoon. We stay dry, though. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s. Intervals of clouds for the overnight and lows near 20 degrees.

Watching another low pressure system set to ride along the coast for the start of the weekend. Most of Friday stays dry, but with increasing clouds. Highs Friday into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures staying above freezing overnight, so when precipitation begins, expecting a cold rain. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 30s.

Rainfall likely into the start of the weekend and may be heavy at times through Saturday. Rainfall throughout the day close to 1″, with locally higher amounts also possible. Highs Saturday into the 40s. Chance for some wet snow to mix in late Saturday night with temperatures falling into the 30s. Wrap-around moisture allowing the chance for showers to continue Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Watching another low pressure system set to impact the region early next week. Chance for both rain and snow returns Monday night and continues through Tuesday.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

LOW: 21

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY MIX

HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

