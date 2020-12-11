Forecast Discussion 12/11/20 AM: Mild & sunny end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11th: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing chilly temperatures and patchy fog across the area. We will see our temperatures rebound very nicely by this afternoon as highs will be in the low 50s. Along with the warmer than average temperatures we will stay dry and enjoy some sunshine. Clouds will begin to move in tonight as our next weather system approaches the region. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-30s.

It will be a dry start to your Saturday but we will be turning cloudy. Isolated showers will be possible late in the day Saturday. A better chance for rain showers will come Saturday night as a warm front pushes through the region. Showers will linger early Sunday morning before gradually tapering off early afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will remain on the mild side with highs nearing 50 degrees. A cold front passage Sunday night will lead to the return of seasonable temperatures next week.

Early next week is looking to be seasonable and mainly dry. Although Monday is looking to start off mostly cloudy, we will see clouds break leading to some sunshine a late day. Our attention turns to a storm system that will impact our region midweek. At this vantage point, the Twin Tiers are looking at the potential for rain/snow showers. There is still uncertainty surrounding the timing and exact track of this system. We will continue to monitor model updates throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY: MILD, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING AM SPRINKLE, MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter