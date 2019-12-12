Forecast Discussion 12/12/19 AM: Sunshine and dry conditions return today with cold temps

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 22°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! High pressure builds in today which means we stay dry through your day today along with sunshine! Winds will be slowly turning out of the south allowing for some more moisture and higher level clouds to roll in through the afternoon. Thus mostly sunny with a few more clouds into the evening. Highs stay cold only topping off in the lower 30s for the region. Partly cloudy skies tonight, staying dry again with lows near the mid to lower 20s so bundle up when heading outside!

Friday low pressure slowly moves into the region, clouds increase after starting with some sunshine. Highs on Friday being to warm back into the lower 40s as southerly winds continue. Temperatures look to remain above freezing Friday night so as low pressure moves in, a cold rain will start late Friday into Saturday. Lows overnight fall into the mid to upper 30s. An unsettled pattern looks to remain for our weekend.

Saturday rainfall looks likely, heavy at times through Saturday morning. Rainfall overall should top off near an inch with locally higher amounts in any locations that do see downpours. Highs on Saturday in the mid 40s with temperatures falling close to freezing overnight, this may end as a wintry mix of some rain and snow showers into Sunday. Highs on Sunday warm close to 40 degrees so any showers in the afternoon will be mainly rainfall. We being to dry out into Monday with some dry times and sunshine before more unsettled weather moves in for mid next week along with cooler temperatures. We fall back into the 30s early next week.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS.

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE LATE MIX.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

